Dolly Parton: Here’s What She Really Thinks about Beyonce’s Version of her ‘Jolene’

Beyoncé released her eighth studio album, “COWBOY CARTER,” on March 29th, and it sparked discussion on social media about her cover of Dolly Parton‘s song “Jolene.”

Beyoncé’s version features lyric changes, which convey a more defensive and fierce message than the original.

So, what does Dolly have to say about it? While some listeners criticize the changes as “cringe” and “soulless,” others view it as a brilliant reinterpretation and a tribute to female artists. Dolly seems inclined to agree with that: “Wow, I just heard Jolene. Beyoncé is giving that girl some trouble, and she deserves it.”

What do you think of Beyoncé’s version of “Jolene?”