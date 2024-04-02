98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Dolly Parton: Here’s What She Really Thinks about Beyonce’s Version of her ‘Jolene’

April 2, 2024 12:00PM CDT
Share
Dolly Parton: Here’s What She Really Thinks about Beyonce’s Version of her ‘Jolene’
(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Webster PR)

Beyoncé released her eighth studio album, “COWBOY CARTER,” on March 29th, and it sparked discussion on social media about her cover of Dolly Parton‘s song “Jolene.”

Beyoncé’s version features lyric changes, which convey a more defensive and fierce message than the original.

So, what does Dolly have to say about it?  While some listeners criticize the changes as “cringe” and “soulless,” others view it as a brilliant reinterpretation and a tribute to female artists.  Dolly seems inclined to agree with that:  “Wow, I just heard Jolene.  Beyoncé is giving that girl some trouble, and she deserves it.”

What do you think of Beyoncé’s version of “Jolene?”

More about:
#Beyonce
#DollyParton
#Jolene
#Re-Makes

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Holiday Left-Over No-No's - Do NOT Give These to Your Dog
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FACEBOOK FEEL-OUT: Should You Post about Your Relationship on Social Media - or Not?
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Coffee Maker Reservoir = Dirtiest Spot in Kitchen - Here's Why
4

KID NEWS: Your Brain Listens for THIS While You Sleep...
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here Are 5 Reasons to Swear MORE

Recent Posts