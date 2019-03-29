Dogs Can Smell Epileptic Seizures

New research from The University of Rennes reveals dogs can smell a scent associated with seizures in humans. The dogs were able to identify the scent, collected from those suffering with epilepsy during an episode, 100 percent of the time. The hope is this finding will lead to the development of a test that will enable a patient to anticipate when a seizure is coming and seek a “safe environment.” Here’s more from Daily Mail.

If you know someone with diabetes, the Ron Santo Foundation has dogs that sense when someones blood sugar is messed up. It’s really fascinating. Here’s a video of a diabetic alert dog in action