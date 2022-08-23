Does Your Dog Really Cry Happy Tears When You Come Home?

Your dog cries happy tears when you come home!

A new study, from Azabu University in Japan, has discovered that the release of oxytocin (a happy hormone) may be contributing to a pup’s watering eyes.

The study examined whether or not a dog had more tears in its eyes when it saw its owner or a stranger. Then, researchers studied the effect of oxytocin, applied to a dog’s eyes.

The team also demonstrated that people prefer teary-eyed companions.

“It is possible that the dogs that show teary eyes during interaction with the owner would be cared for by the owner more,” researcher and Professor Takefumi Kikusui said.

See more, here: (mirror.co.uk)

That’s Hank… waiting…