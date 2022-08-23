98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Does Your Dog Really Cry Happy Tears When You Come Home?

August 23, 2022 11:00AM CDT
Share
Study:  Dogs Cry Happy Tears When Owners Come Home

Your dog cries happy tears when you come home!

A new study, from Azabu University in Japan, has discovered that the release of oxytocin (a happy hormone) may be contributing to a pup’s watering eyes.

The study examined whether or not a dog had more tears in its eyes when it saw its owner or a stranger.  Then, researchers studied the effect of oxytocin, applied to a dog’s eyes.

The team also demonstrated that people prefer teary-eyed companions.

It is possible that the dogs that show teary eyes during interaction with the owner would be cared for by the owner more,” researcher and Professor Takefumi Kikusui said.

See more, here:  (mirror.co.uk)

That’s Hank…  waiting…  

 

More about:
#HappyTears
#NotADryEye
#Oxytocin
Dogs

Popular Posts

1

Here's What It Means, If You See a Dryer Sheet in your Mailbox.
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FAIL: Terrible "How to Get a Husband" Advice from 1958 Women's Magazine
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Weekend Mistakes Can Mess Up Your Whole Week
4

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's Daughter Gracie in Tears after Shock Death During Family Vacation
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Talk to Your Dog Every Day. Here's Why.

Recent Posts