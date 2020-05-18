Do You Really Have to Google “Gin & Tonic”? Apparently.
A new study looked at Google trends over the past 30 days to figure out what cocktail people in each state have been disproportionately searching for. And there are lots of states looking for drinks like the Old Fashioned and margaritas . . . although a few are searching for more intense stuff like Kamikazes.
As Americans are drinking more, over the past two months, than we have before, it’s gotten to where we’ve started changing up WHAT we’re drinking. But which states are looking for which drinks?
There are some popular drinks that come up in a bunch of states, like the Manhattan, and the Novacaine.
But some of them make you wonder if they really required Googling . . . like, did so many people in Missouri REALLY need to Google “gin and tonic” to find out the recipe? It’s IN THE NAME.
And finally, a special shout-out to the people of Iowa, West Virginia, and Maryland who are looking to make Kamikazes. That’s pretty hardcore, for home drinking.
See the full story, here: BroBible