Do You Have, Um… “Floppy Tulips”?

May 7, 2020 @ 11:34am
The first step is admitting it.  So, I’m just going to tell you, straight up:  My name is Mo; and I have Floppy Tulips.
 
And I am going to speak with a tulip specialist, like Kathy Seitz, at ALLIED NURSERY and Garden Center.  It’s hard to ask for help.  But it’s easy to find an expert, there, because they wear orange vests, and they can help you with just about any garden question (or humiliation or dream).
 
If you have Floppy Tulips, or you have a garden plan, ALLIED NURSERY can help.  Curbside pickup and social distancing precautions make it easy to get help.
 
HOURS: Open M-F 7AM – 4:30PM,
Saturday 8AM – 4pm
Sunday 10am – 2pm
LOCATION: corner of route 53 and Schweitzer road in Joliet
SEE YOU THERE!
