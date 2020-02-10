Do we really need a Gas Station Attendant?
Refuel the car
Camille Y. Lilly (D), from the Illinois House, thinks so! She has filed HB4571 the “Gas Station Attendant Act. If it passes and is signed into law, we will have to wait for an attendant to pump our gas for us at all Illinois gas stations starting January 1st 2021.
If you have ever been to Oregon you know what that is like waiting on the gas attendant, then handing over your credit card then waiting for them to come back and remove the nozzle and give you a recite. While it is kinda nice on a stormy winter day… most of the time it’s just a wast of time, or is that just me?