Disney To Close at Least 60 Disney Stores
(Photo by Scott Wintrow/Getty Images)
The Covid-19 seem to keep changing how we live our day to day lives. From where we eat to how we shop and now it’s contributing to where we shop or don’t! Disney is closing at least 60 Disney retail stores in North America. Their plan is to focus on boosting their e-commerce platforms. Due to the pandemic consumer shopping has shifted online.
If you really want to go to the box store and put your hands on a Disney item they have licensed to retailers like Target.