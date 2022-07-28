DIERKS BENTLEY SAYS TRAVIS DENNING IS ‘SUPER UNDERRATED’

Dierks Bentley is joined by Travis Denning and Ashley McBryde on his current headlining Beers On Me Tour, and he couldn’t be happier having them on the bill. He says that Ashley is an all-around great artist, musician, songwriter and entertainer, and he’s become a big fan of Travis’ and hopes his star continues to rise.
Dierks tells us:
“I feel like Travis Denning is super underrated. He’s such a great singer, great guitar player and a great lead singer of his band. He’s got a rockin’ band out there on the road, and just super funny. And I’m so enjoying watching his success and seeing him out there on the road every night. He gets the crowd rockin’, and (I’m) looking forward to seeing him continue to get bigger and bigger in this business.”
The Beers On Me Tour plays tonight (Thursday, July 28th) in Concord, California, with shows this weekend in Sacramento, California and Stateline, Nevada.
Dierks will release his new single, called “Gold,” tomorrow Friday (July 29th).
