DIERKS BENTLEY CANCELED WEEKEND SHOW DUE TO COVID CASE AMONG CREW

Dierks Bentley had to cancel his scheduled concert on Sunday (September 19th) in Columbia, MD when someone in his crew tested positive for Covid. He shared the news on social media writing, “Even though we are a fully vaccinated tour, we had a positive test in the touring party. In order to keep the band, crew, and our families safe, we are following a strict testing protocol and won’t be cleared to be back on the road until Friday.”
He added that they were working on rescheduling the show and would post more information soon.
Dierks is scheduled to perform next on Friday (September 24th) at the Jones Beach Theater in New York state.