Dick Van Dyke Behind the Wheel in Single-Car Crash

TV and movie legend Dick Van Dyke survives a Malibu car wreck; but he may have suffered a concussion.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that officers responded to a notification of a single-car collision, last Wednesday morning. They found Dick in the driver’s seat of a 2018 Lexus LS 500, which had smashed into a gate.

The legendary actor, comedian and dancer told authorities that his car had slid, and he lost control. Bad weather (flooding, ice and even snow) has affected large sections of southern California, these past weeks, like not seen in decades. And it’s about 7 decades of entertainment and service, which the famous son of Danville, Illinois, has provided for all of us, with “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” “Mary Poppins,” “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” and so much more.

Dyke suffered a bloody nose, and may have suffered a concussion. He was treated on the scene.

Van Dyke may have to take a new driver’s test, at the request of the DMV due to his age, as he is 97.

Van Dyke is the recipient of multiple awards, including a Golden Globe, Tony, Grammy, a Daytime Emmy, and four Primetime Emmys. He was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1995.

This accident comes one month after he set a record as the oldest contestant on The Masked Singer. The Emmy winner revealed himself as the Gnome in a February episode of the Fox competition series. He joked: “I guess everyone thought I was dead.”