Daytona 500 Postponed. Will air at 3pm on WCCQ
photo provided by MRN
Sunday’s Great American Race, the Daytona 500 has been postponed due to rain. The race will resume Monday 2/17 at 3pm. Only 20 laps were completed.
Pole winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has led every lap since the green flag. The initial start was also delayed 1-hour for a rain shower that hit the track during the final pace lap.
Joey Logano, Aric Almirola, Ryan Newman and Kevin Harvick currently round out the top five.
Prior the green, the following drivers had to drop to the rear of the field: Denny Hamlin (failed inspection), Ryan Blaney (backup car), Ty Dillon (gear change), Brennan Poole (engine change), Corey LaJoie (backup car), B.J. McLeod (transmission change) and Christopher Bell (unapproved adjustments). Dillon is the highest currently among the group, ninth.
Martin Truex Jr. leads the Toyota drivers of Joe Gibbs Racing and Leavine Family Racing, who are 31st-35th.