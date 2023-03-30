Darius Rucker’s Got A New Song Dropping Soon

Darius Rucker’s fans have a reason to be excited.

The singer took to Instagram recently to announce that his new song “Fires Don’t Start Themselves” is dropping on Friday, March 31.

“Hey, I’m passing the phone to somebody who’s got a new song coming out this Friday,” Darius said, before revealing, “It’s me! My new song ‘Fires Don’t Start Themselves’ coming out March 31st.”

Darius’ last song to be released was “Lift Me Up,” which dropped last month. His latest album, ‘When Was The Last Time, arrived in 2017.

I’m wondering if his new single will be along the same lines as “Lift Me Up”? It might be a good follow up if the story continues.