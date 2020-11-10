Darius Rucker Opens Up about Experiencing Racism in Country Music
Darius Rucker is well known in the Country music world; however, what may not so be well-known is the racism he’s faced, within the genre.
In an interview with the Color Me Country radio show, Rucker revealed what happened to him, the first time he walked into a country radio station. He wanted to have his song played.
But Rucker explains: “Nobody said they wouldn’t play it. What was said was, ‘I don’t think my audience will accept a Black country singer…’ Rucker continued, “I go, ‘Wow. Really? I thought music was notes and words and chords. I didn’t know music was color. I found that out today.”
Rucker says the Black Lives Matter movement has inspired him to speak out more. And as the first black country artist to reach number one, since Charlie Pride in 1983, the singer will honor Pride with a lifetime achievement award; when he hosts the CMAs with Reba McEntire on November 11th.