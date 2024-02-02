98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Darius Rucker Arrested and Charged with Misdemeanor Drug Possession 

February 2, 2024 9:17AM CST
(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)
Darius Rucker was arrested in Tennessee on Thursday, February 1st, and charged with drug possession.

According to TMZ the “If I Told You” singer was arrested for two counts of simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance and one count of a violation of the state’s vehicle registration law.

The former Hootie and the Blowfish frontman was brought to jail around noon, CT [10am PT], and released about an hour later.

His attorney, Mark Puryear, told TMZ, “Darius Rucker is fully cooperating with authorities related to misdemeanor charges.”

