Darius Rucker Arrested and Charged with Misdemeanor Drug Possession
February 2, 2024 9:17AM CST
Darius Rucker was arrested in Tennessee on Thursday, February 1st, and charged with drug possession.
According to TMZ the “If I Told You” singer was arrested for two counts of simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance and one count of a violation of the state’s vehicle registration law.
The former Hootie and the Blowfish frontman was brought to jail around noon, CT [10am PT], and released about an hour later.
His attorney, Mark Puryear, told TMZ, “Darius Rucker is fully cooperating with authorities related to misdemeanor charges.”
