Darius Rucker Arrested and Charged with Misdemeanor Drug Possession 

According to TMZ the “If I Told You” singer was arrested for two counts of simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance and one count of a violation of the state’s vehicle registration law.

The former Hootie and the Blowfish frontman was brought to jail around noon, CT [10am PT], and released about an hour later.

His attorney, Mark Puryear, told TMZ, “Darius Rucker is fully cooperating with authorities related to misdemeanor charges.”