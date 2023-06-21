Darius Rucker Admits AI Is ‘Scary’: ‘Technology Can Be That Way’

Darius Rucker says he isn’t overly concerned about the impact of AI, or artificial intelligence, on songwriters. And he says he will keep writing music for himself.

The singer-songwriter does say that he finds technology off-putting, in a larger context: “It’s scary,” Rucker told Fox News Digital at CMA Fest. “I don’t want to wake up one day and have a robot standing over me. It’s scary, but technology can be that way.”

Rucker continued, “If people were to use it and everything for songwriting… technology is just way in front of me. So, I don’t think about those things. I only keep doing things the way I do it, and write songs the way I write songs and let the chips fall where they may.”

The Grammys recently revealed its new rules regarding AI saying, “A work that contains no human authorship is not eligible in any category. The human authorship component of the work submitted must be meaningful.”

