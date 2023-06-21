98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Darius Rucker Admits AI Is ‘Scary’: ‘Technology Can Be That Way’

June 21, 2023 10:00AM CDT
(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

Darius Rucker says he isn’t overly concerned about the impact of AI, or artificial intelligence, on songwriters.  And he says he will keep writing music for himself.

The singer-songwriter does say that he finds technology off-putting, in a larger context:  “It’s scary,” Rucker told Fox News Digital at CMA Fest.  “I don’t want to wake up one day and have a robot standing over me.  It’s scary, but technology can be that way.

Rucker continued, “If people were to use it and everything for songwriting…  technology is just way in front of me.  So, I don’t think about those things.  I only keep doing things the way I do it, and write songs the way I write songs and let the chips fall where they may.”

The Grammys recently revealed its new rules regarding AI saying, “A work that contains no human authorship is not eligible in any category.  The human authorship component of the work submitted must be meaningful.”

What do you think about artists possibly using AI to write songs?

Do you think AI lyrics will disrupt the authenticity of music?

