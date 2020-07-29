Cubs & White Sox start Season in 2 Different Directions
The MLB season is barely 1 week old, but the Chicago Cubs & White Sox have started in 2 completely different directions. The Cubs have started the 2020 Season with a MLB leading 4-1 record. Only 3 other teams have started with the same 4-1 record (Tampa, Cleveland, & San Diego). The White Sox have started the 2020 season with a 1-4 record which is tied for the worst in MLB with (Seattle, Boston, Cincinnati, & Washington). Both teams have played tough competition in their first 2 series. The Cubs took 2 of 3 from Milwaukee and the first two of a 4 game series from the team many thought would win the NL Central this year, the Cincinnati Reds. The Sox lost 2 of 3 from Minnesota, then lost both games of a double header to Cleveland yesterday.
Javier Báez launched two home runs to power the Cubs to an 8-5 victory over the Reds at the Great American Ball Park. Nico Hoerner drove in two for Chicago, which improved to 4-1 on the young season. Alec Mills got the win after allowing two runs on two hits across six innings. Game three of the series is tonight with Kyle Hendricks taking on Cincinnati’s Sonny Gray. The Cubs will take on Pittsburgh, Kansas City, & St. Louis after 2 more with the Reds.
The White Sox dropped a doubleheader to the Indians in Cleveland. Dylan Cease allowed four runs over two and a third innings in a 4-3 loss in Game one. Carlos Rodón didn’t fair any better in Game two, giving up five runs in less than four innings as the Sox lost Game two 5-3. Rodon was making his first start since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2019. Chicago fell to 1-and-4. The series wraps up tonight with Lucas Giolito facing Cleveland’s Zach Plesac. The White Sox will play the Royals, Brewers, & Tigers in their next series.
MLB Shuts Down Marlins Through Sunday
(Miami, FL) — With positive coronavirus cases on the team continuing to climb, Major League Baseball is shutting down the Marlins through at least Sunday. Monday and Tuesday’s scheduled games against the Orioles in Miami were postponed and tonight and tomorrow’s games in Baltimore are also now off.