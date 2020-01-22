Crash My… Legends Day: Luke Bryan Set to Play Indy 500 Show
This week, Luke Bryan is busy entertaining thousands of fans, at his sixth annual Crash My Playa getaway vacation, in Riviera Cancun, Mexico, in the Caribbean. But, later this spring, he’ll be headed for the racetrack.
The American Idol star will headline this year’s Legends Day concert at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, May 23, the day before the Indy 500. Tickets are on sale now.
Luke’s new album, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here, arrives about a month prior, April 24th. Its second single, “What She Wants Tonight,” just entered country’s top ten.
