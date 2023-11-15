Cranberry Sauce: Americans Are Divided on This, Too
November 15, 2023 11:00AM CST
Are you Team Canned or Team Homemade?
When it comes to cranberry sauce, 46% of Americans are as passionate about their cranberry sauce prep as their favorite team.
And: 21% of “team homemade cranberry sauce” would be willing to get a tattoo in honor of their sauce choice. Ink? Cranberry sauce tatt? !
The survey of 2,000 adults found that 83% don’t think it’s Thanksgiving, unless there’s cranberry sauce on the table.
Meanwhile…
When it comes to dating, 28% of cranberry sauce fans say it’s a red flag if someone doesn’t agree with their preparation preference. Really?! LOL
Interestingly, those who prefer homemade sauce get 18% more likes on OkCupid than those who do not.
