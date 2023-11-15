98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Cranberry Sauce: Americans Are Divided on This, Too

November 15, 2023
cranberry sauce cans store shelf – Maura Myles Image
 Cranberry Sauce:  Americans Are Divided on the Subject
Are you Team Canned or Team Homemade
When it comes to cranberry sauce, 46% of Americans are as passionate about their cranberry sauce prep as their favorite team. 
And:  21% of “team homemade cranberry sauce” would be willing to get a tattoo in honor of their sauce choice.  Ink?  Cranberry sauce tatt? ! 

The survey of 2,000 adults found that 83% don’t think it’s Thanksgiving, unless there’s cranberry sauce on the table.

Meanwhile…

When it comes to dating, 28% of cranberry sauce fans say it’s a red flag if someone doesn’t agree with their preparation preference.  Really?!  LOL

Interestingly, those who prefer homemade sauce get 18% more likes on OkCupid than those who do not.

(Got a little taste for more?  Nibble here:  Food and Wine)

