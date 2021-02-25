Covid Chaos: Here’s How Many of Us Who’re Working Remotely Want to Go Back to Working On-Site

Here’s a fresh round-up of Covid insanity . . .
1. Only 9% of people who’ve worked remotely during the pandemic say they want to go back to the office full-time once it’s safe again. 54% say they want a mix of remote work and office time . . . and 32% just want to stay remote forever.
2. Two school board members in a town in northern California had their property vandalized last week, including a note that said, quote, “Bring kids back.” Only the note spelled “bring” with two g’s and spelled “back” b-a-c-c.
So . . . um . . . looks like “kids” aren’t the only people in town who need to go back to school. The board was meeting next week anyway to discuss reopening schools.
3. Important public health alert: If you wanted to, and you could find a doctor who’d do it, you COULD get the Covid vaccine injected into your butt. It would still work because the vaccine is intramuscular, so it just needs muscles to absorb it and pass it around.
4. A professor at Oxnard College in California has been put on leave after a video was released of him berating a student for not listening to him . . . a student who’s hard of hearing. Even after she reminds him of that, he keeps going after her.
5. A 105-year-old woman who beat Covid says her secrets to living that long . . . and surviving a pandemic at her age . . . are: Prayer . . . no junk food . . . and eating nine gin-soaked raisins every day.
6. 30% of Americans say they’ve seen a therapist during the pandemic, and 86% say it’s helped them cope. People who were laid off or furloughed are the most likely to have gotten help.