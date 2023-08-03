Coming in October: ‘Heroes & Friends Tribute to Randy Travis’

If you love Randy Travis, like we all do, here, get ready for a great night of celebration.

Outback Presents announced Wednesday (August 2nd) that A Heroes & Friends Tribute to Randy Travis – 1 Night, 1 Place, 1 Timeis coming to Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena in Huntsville, Alabama, Tuesday, October 24th.

The night will be filled with many of Randy’s twenty-three global # 1 hits, performed live, by some of his superstar friends. Plans are in the works to record the event for future broadcast.

A portion of the proceeds from the evening will be donated to the Randy Travis Foundation. It is focused on stroke and aphasia awareness, as well as supporting music education in schools.

Tickets go on sale Friday (August 4th).

If you saw Randy with us, last fall, at the Des Plaines Theatre, then you know how amazing this show will be. James DuPree performed Travis’ hits, and Randy even joined him for some of them. Randy’s wife was a big part of the evening, as she shared stories and videos from the legend’s life.