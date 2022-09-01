Cole Swindell Promises Girlfriend ‘Best Year Yet’ In Sweet Birthday Tribute

(Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Cole Swindell promised his girlfriend that this year would be her “best year yet” in the cutest birthday message.

Swindell posted several photos with his girlfriend, Courtney Little, tagging Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico, where the couple celebrated.

“HAPPYYYYY BIRRRRTTHDAAYYYY TOOO YOUUUU! This is gonna be your best year yet.. it’s already been MY best one just having you in it. So thankful for you, your love for Jesus, & coffee! Celebration starts now,” Swindell captioned the post.

Fans were happy to see Swindell and Little enjoying the special day, with one fan commenting, “so glad to see you SO happy & that you found your person. Your an incredible person and deserve all the happiness in this world!!!”