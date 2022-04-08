COLE SWINDELL DROPS NEW ALBUM ‘STEREOTYPE’ TODAY

Cole Swindell‘s fourth studio album, called Stereotype, is available everywhere today (Friday, April 8th). The 13-song project features his current hit single, “Never Say Never,” a duet with Lainey Wilson. Cole co-wrote seven of the 13 songs, and several of those were inspired by personal loss and dealing with the pandemic of the last few years.
Cole tells us: “From losing my mom and aunt within four months of each other to not being able to play shows, I think all that stuff is kinda mentioned in some ways on this album and I think if I wouldn’t have gone through whatever I have the past few years that this album wouldn’t be what it is and I think that’s the joy of being able to write songs and record songs is I’ve been able to release certain songs that have helped people through tough times and I just think that’s my responsibility that, man, if people are gonna give me a career to say things, as much as I like the fun songs, that every now and then I want to say what needs to be said.”
Cole will celebrate the album’s release with a live performance of “Never Say Never” on ABC’s Good Morning America on Monday (April 11th) alongside Lainey. Later that night, the two will perform the song live on the CMT Music Awards, airing on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
Cole and Lainey are nominated for the night’s biggest award, Video of Year, at the 2022 CMT Music Awards.
Stereotype also features Cole’s latest Number One hit, “Single Saturday Night.”
CHECK IT OUT
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Cole Swindell (@coleswindell)
A post shared by Cole Swindell (@coleswindell)