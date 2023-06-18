Cody Johnson Stops Show to Lift Fans Up with Inspirational Message

Cody Johnson once dreamed of becoming a world-famous rodeo competitor before he hung up the saddle and pursued music.

June 9th, during his performance at CMA Fest, Johnson encouraged the crowd with an inspiring message. “Let me ask you this, how many people in this stadium tonight have ever had a dream that didn’t come true?” he asked. Cody then said: “I want you to look at me right now — I am living proof that sometimes even though the dream doesn’t come true, that a dream will come true.”

While professing that he was the “most imperfect Christian in the room,” Johnson thanked God for his opportunities and shared his happiness in playing country music.

Did you have a dream that you wanted to come true, but another dream actually came true?