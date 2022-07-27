Cody Johnson Covers Vince Gill’s “When I Call Your Name” At The Grand Ole Opry

Cody Johnson had an iconic performance at the Grand Ole Opry when he covered Vince Gill’s legendary song “When I call your name.” His performance was filmed in partnership between Grand Ole Opry and Circle Network for the part of Opry Live: Opry Loves the 90’s.
The performance aired on circle network and it was in celebration of the 90’s being one of the most beloved decades in country music.
Cody Johnson said “I feel like the 90’s is one of the greatest eras of country music there’s ever been.”
He got his start in country music in Tennessee with the help of Tim DeBois. He mentioned that Tim DeBois wrote the song that was sung by Mr. Vince Gill and then proceeded to play his version of the song for the audience.
The star studded special also included performances from Kelsea Ballerini, Carrie Underwood, Midland, Michael Ray, Jimmie Allen, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson and Chris Young. Each of the artist covered popular 90’s country hits.
The hour long special included a collaboration of the 1996 #1 song “Strawberry Wine,” between Deana Carter and BRELAND who is the Opry NextStage artist.
The special was hosted by Natalie Stovall.