Coast Guard Recovers Debris, ‘Presumed Human Remains’ from Titan Sub

October 11, 2023 10:08AM CDT
The U.S. Coast Guard confirms that it has recovered the remaining debris – and ‘presumed human remains’ – from the imploded Titan submersible.

Officials say the debris will be sent to a U.S. port, for “cataloging and analysis;” while the remains will be analyzed by medical professionals.

On June 18th, the sub imploded, a little under two hours into a mission to survey the wreckage of the Titanic.  That mission failed, tragically, with all five people on board – including OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush – presumed dead.

 

