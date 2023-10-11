Coast Guard Recovers Debris, ‘Presumed Human Remains’ from Titan Sub

The U.S. Coast Guard confirms that it has recovered the remaining debris – and ‘presumed human remains’ – from the imploded Titan submersible.

Officials say the debris will be sent to a U.S. port, for “cataloging and analysis;” while the remains will be analyzed by medical professionals.

On June 18th, the sub imploded, a little under two hours into a mission to survey the wreckage of the Titanic. That mission failed, tragically, with all five people on board – including OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush – presumed dead.