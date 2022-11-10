CMA Awards Honor Loretta Lynn

Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, and Reba McEntire performed a homage to the late country music icon Loretta Lynn at the start of the event. With photos of Lynn projected behind them and the audience singing along, the celebrity trio played a medley of Lynn’s hits, including “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’,” and “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” In addition, Jerry Lee Lewis, who died last month, was honored by Elle King and the Black Keys. Among the winners was Jordan Davis for Song of the Year for “Buy Dirt.” The song featured CMA Awards co-host Luke Bryan who Davis hugged on stage after his win.