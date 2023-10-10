98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

CMA AWARDS DROPS PROMOTIONAL VIDEO

October 10, 2023 7:13AM CDT
(Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

A promotional video for the 57th annual CMA Awards shows hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning riding off into the sunset together.

A clip shared with People shows the pair getting the call to resume their hosting duties for the second time at the 2023 Awards show, set to air on ABC on November 8th.

They hosted the CMA Awards together for the first time last year. They were announced as returning hosts in May.

 

