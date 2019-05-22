Chris Stapleton surprises fans at Madison Square Garden during Pink concert

ABC/Mark Levine Chris Stapleton surprised the crowd at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, showing up to sing his new duet “Love Me Anyway” during Pink’s concert.

The pop star started the intimate ballad onstage in a flood of spotlights with only a piano and a couple string players. Later, the audience erupted in applause as the CMA Male Vocalist of the Year walked on to harmonize with her.

After the song was over, Pink hugged Chris and fell to the floor in mock worship as he exited.

“One of my absolute favorite songwriters, favorite voice, and person. Chris Stapleton,” Pink wrote on Instagram following the performance. “What an absolute honor to share a stage with you my friend.”

You’ll find “Love Me Anyway” on Pink’s new Hurts 2B Human album. You can check out fan video of the Madison Square Garden performance on YouTube now.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.