Chris Lane, Lauren Lane Expect Baby No. 2 : ‘We’re Both Just Incredibly Excited

Jun 7, 2022 @ 11:47am
People reports that Chris and Lauren Lane are expecting their second child.

The couple already has baby Dutton Walker, who turns 1 this month.  They’re expecting the new addition to arrive in late October; which will them the parents of two children under two.  They will each be a handful to say the least; but the couple say they couldn’t be happier.  “To be honest, I’ve never been more shocked in my life, because this was very much an unexpected surprise,” Lauren reveals. “We had planned on having at least two kids, so we’re very thankful that it was able to happen for us, even if it wasn’t necessarily on our exact timing.  We’re both just incredibly excited.”

The proud parents don’t yet know whether their next child will be a boy or a girl, but Lane says his guess is that Dutton will have a baby brother.  “My family as a whole, all the guys in our family, we make a lot of boys.  No one in the family— minus one person — has even had a girl,” he explains. “So if I had to guess, I’m going to carry on that tradition and it’s probably going to be a boy.” 

