Chris Janson Vows To Include Family In All His Videos
Getty Images
The video for Chris Janson’s latest hit single, “Done,” is a family affair, particularly centered around the leading lady in his life, his wife, Kelly. Chris tells us that putting his family on camera whenever possible was a decision he made a long time, and it made perfect sense in this case because he wrote “Done” about Kelly.
“Done” sits in the Top Five and climbing at country radio.
It’s the second single from his 2019 album, Real Friends.