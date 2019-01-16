Chocolate is Better than Cough Syrup if You Have a Cough
By Roy Gregory
|
Jan 16, 2019 @ 6:06 AM

In news that may leave some people welcoming their next cold, a study reveals chocolate is a better cough suppressant than cough syrup. The study was conducted in England using 160 cold sufferers. Researchers gave half of the group traditional cough syrup, while the other half was given a chocolate solution. Those taking the chocolate improved significantly faster than the syrup users. Scientists believe cocoa forms a coating on the throat’s irritated nerve endings, suppressing the urge to cough. Here’s the full story from ABC-7.

