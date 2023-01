Beginning Monday, January 16, through Thursday, January 19, Rt 53 (Chicago St) will have daily lane closures from 9AM – 3PM, between Patterson Rd & Doris Ave. Traffic will be limited to one lane in both directions due to Union Pacific Railroad bridge repairs. Traffic will be congested in the area; motorists are asked to seek alternate routes. Read more at https://uqfh5.app.goo.gl/4s9q