Chicago Begins Collecting ‘Netflix Tax’

The Netflix logo is displayed on an iPhone in Philadelphia, Monday, July 17, 2017. Netflix’s shows are pulling in new viewers and award nominations in droves, but the online video service is burning cash at a furious pace to support production. Netflix, Inc. reports financial results, Monday, July 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Chicago has become the first city in America to impose a so-called ‘Netflix tax’ on streaming services.

The city imposed a 9 percent tax on online services like Netflix, Fandango, and Playstation Video. But legal challenges held up the tax until earlier this year.

So far, the city has collected $2 million and expects to raise about $12 million per year. Other states including Rhode Island and Pennsylvania will soon follow suit with similar taxes. Here’s the complete story from Rochester First.