Chicago Begins Collecting ‘Netflix Tax’

Chicago has become the first city in America to impose a so-called ‘Netflix tax’ on streaming services.
The city imposed a 9 percent tax on online services like Netflix, Fandango, and Playstation Video. But legal challenges held up the tax until earlier this year.
So far, the city has collected $2 million and expects to raise about $12 million per year. Other states including Rhode Island and Pennsylvania will soon follow suit with similar taxes. Here’s the complete story from Rochester First.
