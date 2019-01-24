Check out this EPIC Jumbo tron dance battle

Getting caught on the jumbo tron is like having a massive spotlight shined on you. You have to be ready to move, shake and dance at a moments notice. Two kids who were caught on the jumbo tron at a Philadelphia 76ers game were up for the challenge. The video of Dominic Prybella, 10, and Anthony Stuard, 9, battling back and forth with their best moves has already racked up over 2 million views.The competition got so heated that they both ended up taking their shirts off mid-battle.

The pair has actually battled before during previous games. And yes, of course, the “floss” was involved.