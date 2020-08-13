Check Out the Top Things which Instantly Make Us Smile – Especially #10

A survey reveals the top things which can instantly put a smile on your face include hearing some good news, making someone else smile, hearing a joke, being surprised, and listening to music – right here on WCCQ.
Does seeing someone else who’s happy make YOU happier? Over half of people in a new poll said yes. Here’s a great way to WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER (really, LIVE smarter, happier). These are the Top 10 things that can instantly put a smile on your face:
1. Hearing some good news.
2. Seeing someone else smile.
3. Hanging out with friends or family you haven’t seen in a while.
4. Making someone ELSE smile.
5. A good joke.
6. Quality time with your family.
7. Surprises.
8. Seeing a baby smile or laugh.
9. Compliments from strangers.
10. Listening to music – like WCCQ!
Wanna see more? Take a look, here: (Express)