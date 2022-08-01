Chase Rice Releases New Song From Upcoming Album

Chase Rice released the full version of the new song “Key West & Colorado” on Friday (July 29th). He’s been performing it live during his shows for the past few months. It’s the latest preview of Chase’s upcoming album, which he recently recorded in his rural Tennessee home-turned-studio.
He co-wrote it with former Florida Georgia Line member Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Blake Pendergrass, John Byron and Hunter Phelps while on a writing retreat in Grayton Beach, Florida.
Chase said, “When we wrote ‘Key West & Colorado’ in Grayton Beach we weren’t necessarily planning on writing a song that day. We went out on Brian Kelley’s boat that day . . . and he told me that I’d actually posted about a trip I did from Key West to Colorado and he thought it’d be a cool title. Within less than a minute I twisted it to what the song turned into.”
