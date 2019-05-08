Chase Rice has his “Eyes on You,” if you helped his song hit #1

Broken BowAfter 38 weeks on the chart, Chase Rice’s “Eyes on You” now sits atop Billboard’s latest Country Airplay tally.

Though Chase has previously hit the top ten with “Ready Set Roll” and “Gonna Wanna Tonight,” this is his first number one as an artist. It’s his second as a writer, following Florida Georgia Line’s 2012 breakthrough with “Cruise.”

“Eyes on You, ” co-written with Ashley Gorley and Chris DeStefano, is Chase’s first major hit since changing record labels, leaving Sony to sign with Broken Bow.

Chase tells Billboard, “The ups and downs over the last few years and all the songs that paved the way for ‘Eyes’ have changed my perspective on life and this business for the better. I wouldn’t change a thing.”

“All I can think to say is, this isn’t MY first number one at all,” he explains. “Yes, you work you’re a** off for your first number one song, but so do the people around you who make it all happen, from the songwriters, musicians, band and crew to country radio programmers and many more.”

“[They] are the reason this song has found its way to the top of the charts. This is our first number one song, together.”

You’ll find “Eyes on You” on Chase’s Lambs & Lions album. He just put out the Worldwide Deluxe edition of the record back in March.

