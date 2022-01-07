      Weather Alert

CHASE RICE ADMITS HE’S ‘NOT THE BEST’ BOYFRIEND

Jan 7, 2022 @ 6:19am
Chase Rice performs at the 4th Annual ACM Party for a Cause Festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Sunday, April 3, 2016, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP)
Chase Rice‘s latest single, “If I Were Rock & Roll,” may be a familiar theme in his life. In the song, he regrets how a relationship ended, but Chase admits he’s not the greatest boyfriend. He told Taste of Country Nights, “Yeah, I’m not the best. I’m learning though. I’m getting better in my years. I’ll get there one day. I’m just not there yet.”

In fact, Chase revealed that not only is he not the one to say “I love you” first, but if it even happens it’s typically years into the relationship. He explained, “It takes me a good five to eight years to say that. I’ve got so many screwed up things in my life, I don’t know what’s wrong with me. And I don’t know what’s wrong with the girls that date me … why would you put yourself through that? . . .”

Chase wrote “If I Were Rock & Roll” by himself, and it’s the debut release from his next studio album.

