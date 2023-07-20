Change Up Your Social Experiences – Change Your Mindset for the Better
July 20, 2023 1:30PM CDT
Study: Diverse Social Interactions Lower Belief in Conspiracy, Prejudice
It’s good for us, to get to know different kinds of people.
A UK study reveals that experiencing diverse social interactions could help prevent people from believing prejudiced conspiracies.
Researchers analyzed 1,000 participants over three different situations. For this study, they were exploring relationships and interactions with Jewish people and immigrants.
“We found that people who had experienced friendly interactions with Jewish people or immigrants, or even imagined a positive contact experience, were less likely to believe conspiracy theories about them,” Dr. Charles Seger said.
While accurate information does not always deter these beliefs, this research suggests that bringing people from diverse backgrounds together can help.
Learn more, here: (Study Finds)
More about: