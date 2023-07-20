98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Change Up Your Social Experiences – Change Your Mindset for the Better

July 20, 2023 1:30PM CDT
Share
Change Up Your Social Experiences – Change Your Mindset for the Better
Getty Images
Study:  Diverse Social Interactions Lower Belief in Conspiracy, Prejudice
It’s good for us, to get to know different kinds of people.
A UK study reveals that experiencing diverse social interactions could help prevent people from believing prejudiced conspiracies.

Researchers analyzed 1,000 participants over three different situations.  For this study, they were exploring relationships and interactions with Jewish people and immigrants.

We found that people who had experienced friendly interactions with Jewish people or immigrants, or even imagined a positive contact experience, were less likely to believe conspiracy theories about them,” Dr. Charles Seger said.

While accurate information does not always deter these beliefs, this research suggests that bringing people from diverse backgrounds together can help.

Learn more, here:  (Study Finds)

Weekdays with Maura Myles – Work Smarter Not Harder with Mo
More about:
#Diversity
#GetToKnowPeople
#HealthyMindset
#ItTakesAllKinds
#StopPrejudice
#StudyFinds

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Choose the Yummiest Watermelon.
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Ten Ways You're Most Likely to Get Struck by Lightning
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FANATIC: Guys, It May Be Time to Donate Those Navy Blue Bed Sheets
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Happier - Get Outside - Here's WHY
5

DIFFERENT HOT DOG: How Hot Is Too Hot for Dogs to Be Outside?

Recent Posts