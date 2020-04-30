CDC Releases New Social Distancing Guidelines – for Pets
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revised its social or physical distancing guidelines, to include pets.
As a response to recent reports of animals testing positive for COVID-19, the CDC says the same guidelines which apply to humans should also apply to our four-legged friends.
Keep them at least six feet away from other animals and people from other households.
Plus, “if a person inside the household becomes sick, isolate that person from everyone else, including pets,” the CDC says.
While it still isn’t clear how easily the virus can be spread between humans and animals, it has happened – and the CDC says it’s better to be safe than sorry.
Outdoor cats should remain indoors, but veterinarians have recommended that for years, for many other safety reasons.