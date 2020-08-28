Carrie Underwood’s Christmas Album Features John Legend, Her Son Isaiah
Carrie Underwood revealed the track listing for her upcoming Christmas album, called My Gift, via Instagram yesterday (Thursday, August 27th). The project features 11 songs, including an original written and performed by John Legend. There’s also what she calls a “very special version” of “Little Drummer Boy” that features “my own little drummer boy,” her five-year-old son, Isaiah.
Carrie wrote, “The songs on #MyGift are a mix of Christmas classics that are close to my heart and new songs that I hope will become close to yours. The album also includes a couple of very special guests . . . I can’t wait for you all to hear ‘Hallelujah’ written by and sung with the incredible @JohnLegend. … September 25 can’t come soon enough!”
My Gift is Carrie’s very first Christmas album. A vinyl record of the album will be released on Oct. 30th.