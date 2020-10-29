Carrie Underwood Tells Today that her Kids Help Take Care of their Chickens
cocks and poultry chicken isolated on white background
Carrie Underwood sat down with Today Parents, to discuss how she keeps her children entertained, during pandemic. She said, “Isaiah has been helping me in the garden,” and explained: “We have chickens – and they’ll go down and help us feed the chickens and collect the eggs, we’ll go down and feed our horses and go fishing.”
Underwood says she hasn’t been this still, or inactive, in over 15 years. She has been keeping herself and husband, Mike Fisher, busy – by focusing on health and fitness.
One thing Underwood says she has learned, during quarantine, is that she isn’t a crafty person, “I’m the least crafty person. He wants me to help him and I’m like, I cannot draw. I can glue stuff? Or cut stuff out? But that’s about the extent of my craftiness,” says the mother of two.