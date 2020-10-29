      Weather Alert

Carrie Underwood Tells Today that her Kids Help Take Care of their Chickens

Oct 29, 2020 @ 10:38am
cocks and poultry chicken isolated on white background

Carrie Underwood sat down with Today Parents, to discuss how she keeps her children entertained, during pandemic.  She said, “Isaiah has been helping me in the garden,” and explained:  “We have chickens – and they’ll go down and help us feed the chickens and collect the eggs, we’ll go down and feed our horses and go fishing.”

Underwood says she hasn’t been this still, or inactive, in over 15 years.  She has been keeping herself and husband, Mike Fisher, busy – by focusing on health and fitness.

One thing Underwood says she has learned, during quarantine, is that she isn’t a crafty person, “I’m the least crafty person.  He wants me to help him and I’m like, I cannot draw.  I can glue stuff?  Or cut stuff out?  But that’s about the extent of my craftiness,” says the mother of two.

Getty Images
TAGS
#Chickens #Fishing #Garden #Horses #MikeFisher carrieunderwood Eggs
Popular Posts
Garth Brooks Injured His Hand in a Farm Accident, but He's Okay
DuPage Co. Prosecutors Investigating Suspected Cases Of Vote-by-Mail Fraud
Miranda Lambert's Dog Of 13 Years Passes Away
Gwen Stefani Nonchalantly Responded to Rumors That She and Blake Shelton Called Their Wedding Off
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: When You Have a Cold, Here's How to Feel Better