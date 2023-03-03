CARRIE UNDERWOOD SURPRISES NASHVILLE CROWD

(Photo by Jason Kempin/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM)

Carrie Underwood took her headlining Denim & Rhinestones Tour to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (March 1st) for a sold-out show that included a few surprise guests. Carrie was joined onstage by Jason Aldean and Brad Paisley, in addition to special guest support Jimmie Allen, who joins Carrie on all dates of the tour.

Jason and Carrie performed their multi-week Number One hit single, “If I Didn’t Love You,” while Carrie and Brad reunited to sort of reprise their roles as co-hosts of the CMA Awards. They performed an original parody number celebrating the unexpected reunion of “Paisleywood,” poking fun at recent hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning. Brad and Carrie also performed their hit duet, “Remind Me.”

Yesterday (Thursday, March 2nd), Carrie posted a series of photos from the show writing, “Still processing last night in Nashville at the @bridgestonearenaofficial ! The hometown crowd was INSANE!!! And I am so grateful that @bradpaisley and @jasonaldean came out to make it extra special! It was truly a night I will never forget! THANK YOU MUSIC CITY!!!”

Carrie’s Denim & Rhinestone Tour rolls on to Columbus, OH on Saturday (March 4th).

CHECK IT OUT