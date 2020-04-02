Carrie Underwood Staying Busy During Quarantine
Carrie Underwood is holed up at home with her husband, Mike Fisher, and two young sons during the COVID-19 crisis like the rest of America. She says she’s trying to make the best of her time with regular workouts and domestic chores like housework and cooking. Carrie tells us: [“We are just at home, and we are trying to get out and explore when the weather’s nice enough to do so. We are so lucky that we have some land around us that we get to get outside and get some of our energy out, especially with a five-year-old, for Isaiah, trying to come up with crafts. I’ve been cooking a lot. My house is spotless (laughs), but just trying to do what I can work-wise as much as I can at home and trying not to worry and praying much like everybody else.”
Quarantine or not, Carrie continues climbing the charts with her latest single, “Drinking Alone.”