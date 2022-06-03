      Weather Alert

CARRIE UNDERWOOD SET TO RELEASE NEW ALBUM NEXT WEEK

Jun 3, 2022 @ 8:18am
(Photo by Jason Kempin/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM)

Carrie Underwood is set to release her album, Denim & Rhinestones on June 10th.

Carrie had a hand in writing 11 of the 12 tracks with several of her frequent collaborators.

Through a press release, she said she wants fans who listen to the album, to feel joyous and have a good time. She hopes the music will make them feel happy.

She said, “I feel like over the past couple of years, everybody’s been a little cooped up and just need some fun in their lives.”

Carrie co-produced the album with David Garcia. He also worked with her on the 2018 release of Cry Pretty, which marked the first time she produced her own album.

