CARRIE UNDERWOOD SET TO RELEASE NEW ALBUM NEXT WEEK

Carrie Underwood is set to release her album, Denim & Rhinestones on June 10th.
Carrie had a hand in writing 11 of the 12 tracks with several of her frequent collaborators.
Through a press release, she said she wants fans who listen to the album, to feel joyous and have a good time. She hopes the music will make them feel happy.
She said, “I feel like over the past couple of years, everybody’s been a little cooped up and just need some fun in their lives.”
Carrie co-produced the album with David Garcia. He also worked with her on the 2018 release of Cry Pretty, which marked the first time she produced her own album.
My new album Denim & Rhinestones is a reflection of many of the different kinds of music that have influenced me as an artist, and we had so much fun making it! Here is a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the album!💜💎 #DenimAndRhinestones Pre-order:https://t.co/IkH4toLzf2 pic.twitter.com/AOOORmelfP
— Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 8, 2022
