Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, & Tim McGraw Added to Performers List for “CMT Celebrates Our Heroes”

May 13, 2020 @ 9:38am

Carrie Underwood, Sam Hunt, Darius Rucker, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, and Tim McGraw have all signed on to give at-home performances on CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special, set to air on Wednesday, June 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The show is a rebranding of the annual CMT Artists of the Year special and takes the place of the postponed CMT Music Awards, which have been pushed to October 14th.
This second round of performers also includes Brandi Carlile, actress Kristen Bell and contemporary Christian singer Lauren Daigle. The virtual tribute will honor the frontline workers during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Previously announced performers include Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett.  

