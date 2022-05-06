CARRIE UNDERWOOD HONORED TO HOLD TITLE OF ‘MOM’

Carrie Underwood is a singer, songwriter and internationally-known superstar, and as she tells us, she’s proud to be able to add “working mom” to her title.
“I’m a working mom, working wife, same as all the other ones out there. My job’s kind of weird (laughs), but you just figure your way through it and women, we ladies are good at that, and I’m honored to get to hold some pretty incredible titles (cries) and Mom is definitely one of them, and I’m just excited. I’m excited that they get to see their mom do that and see me on stage and hopefully I can be an inspiration to my children and to other working moms out there, cause we got this!”
Of course, Carrie has two sons — Isaiah and Jacob — with husband and former pro hockey player Mike Fisher.
Carrie will perform at the iHeart Country Festival in Austin, TX on Saturday (May 7th) along with Thomas Rhett, Zac Brown Band, Maren Morris, Dustin Lynch, Jimmie Allen, Scotty McCreery and Cody Johnson.
