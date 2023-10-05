CARRIE UNDERWOOD ‘FANGIRLS’

Carrie Underwood attended Papa Roach and Shinedown’s Tuesday (October 3rd) concert at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, Tennessee.

Both bands shared backstage photos with the country star and her husband Mike Fisher on Wednesday (October 4th).

In a video, Shinedown members pointed out that Underwood was sporting their merch at the show. The “Before He Cheats” singer could be heard saying in the clip, “I saw you guys when I was in college, opening for Velvet Revolver.”

She continued, “I remember Scott [Weiland] – somebody threw a shoe at him and he was like I’ll bring anybody backstage who brings me the mother effer that threw [that shoe].

Underwood also shared backstage photos with both bands on her Instagram Story, captioning the images with “Fangirling.”

Check It Out

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Papa Roach (@paparoach)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHINEDOWN (@shinedown)