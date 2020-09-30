      Weather Alert

Carrie Underwood Donates $100k In Supplies To Help Her Hometown Oklahoma School District During Pandemic

Sep 30, 2020 @ 8:25am
Getty Images

Carrie Underwood helped out her hometown of Checotah, Oklahoma by donating $100,000 worth of school supplies, including Chromebooks, to the public schools.
Underwood made the donation through her C.A.T.S. Foundation (Checotah Animal, Town, and School Foundation)
“Schools need Chromebooks because they just don’t know what’s going to happen with the pandemic, and we were more than happy through my C.A.T.S. Foundation to help out,” Carrie told The Today Show. Here’s the complete story from Tulsa World.

