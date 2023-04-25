CARRIE UNDERWOOD ADDS MORE DATES TO LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY

Carrie Underwood has extended her REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre residency with three additional dates in December — the 13th, 15th and 16. Tickets for the new performances go on sale this Friday (April 28th) at 10 a.m. PT.

On the heels of her 43-city U.S. arena tour, The Denim & Rhinestones Tour, Carrie will make her return to the Resorts World Theatre stage this summer beginning on June 21st.

She said, “We had a blast on the road . . . but it’s always nice to come back ‘home’ to Resorts World Las Vegas to continue REFLECTION. This show is truly a celebration of all my music, and I love having the chance to welcome fans from all over the world who come to see us in Vegas.”

Her upcoming Vegas dates include:

June 2023: 21, 23, 24, 28, 30

July 2023: 1

September 2023: 20, 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

November 2023: 29

December 2023: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9

One dollar from each ticket sold for REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency is donated to Make-A-Wish Foundation of America (https://wish.org), which grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

